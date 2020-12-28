CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Country group K. Sterling and the 85 Silver Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness of veterans returning from their service to the country and struggling with homelessness, addiction and mental illness.
Although the state and the nation may still be working with smaller gatherings, the band and the Heyde Center are planning for a hybrid of a possible indoor audience along with a livestreaming opportunity -- but will closely follow the recommendations of the Chippewa County Health Department.
Led by frontman K. Sterling, the west-central Wisconsin based band formed in early 2019. Kyle, a combat infantryman, battled through years of post-war issues and alcohol dependency. Now he strives to live sober and be a positive influence for others who struggle with mental health and addiction. His pursuit of songwriting and country music began as a form of self-therapy and quickly morphed into a structured set of ambitions and goals.
Using their music and any platform it provides, the band's long-term mission is to bring transitional housing to local veterans discharged from inpatient mental health treatment at the Tomah VA Medical Center. In 2021, Kyle, and two other board members, will be forming the Bring Them Home Foundation. The 85 Silver Band will be an operating arm of the nonprofit and will serve to promote and raise funds in support of the mission for many years to come.
For tickets -- which cost $12 for adults, $11 for over 62 and $7 for under 18 -- call 715-726-9000 or go to cvca.net.