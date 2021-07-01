RICE LAKE -- "The World Goes ‘Round," a two-act musical revue, opens Wednesday at The Red Barn Theater.
The show, part of the Red Barn's 61st season, runs through through July 17, with no show Sunday, July 11. Curtain time is 7:30 p.m., with reservations held until 7:15 p.m.
The production features the work of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb. They're famous for their Broadway and film collaborations, including "Chicago," "Cabaret," "The Rink," "Woman of the Year," "Funny Lady" and "New York, New York."
The cast will perform 30 songs about various life experiences. Cast members include: Ben Ankarlo, Holly Dalsveen, Nancy Erickson Dutmer, Jackson Liedl and Alaina Tomesh. Cathy Jones Wolf is director and choreographer, and John Dutmer musical director.
Tickets cost $17 and are available by calling 715-234-8301 or 888-686-3770, or online at redbarntheatre-ricelake.com.