The Kids From Wisconsin’s latest production magnifies the powerful sensation of performers sharing their impressive talents with an appreciative crowd.
The celebrated troupe of 15- to 20-year-olds, which has been delighting audiences across the state for 50-plus years, is presenting “Live! In Living Color.”
The Kids’ first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled their 2020 season includes shows Friday, July 9, at Rice Lake’s Veterans Memorial Park and Sunday, July 11, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls.
The theme of “Live! In Living Color” truly gives a sense of live productions restarting all over.
The show highlights the greatest live music venues throughout the history of this country and the musical artists who helped define their legacies. Those hallowed halls include The Ed Sullivan Theater, Caesars Palace, The Grand Ole Opry, House of Blues and Broadway.
Kids From Wisconsin’s annual revue is produced in collaboration with some of the country’s best writers, arrangers and choreographers, according to publicity materials. Costumes are designed and created in Broadway style.
One of the singer-dancers, soprano vocalist Ellie Brenner of Durand, gave a sense of how excited Kids are about the chance to take the stage again.
“Performing live is something that I will never take for granted again,” Brenner said in emailed comments.
Kids perform annually for more than 120,000 people across Wisconsin and the Midwest at state and county fairs and community concerts, fundraisers for nonprofit organizations such as the Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis and other organizations. They also work with youths in the communities they visit.
The group performs daily on a main stage at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis as well; this year their shows can be seen Aug. 5 through 14 (wistatefair.com/fair).
Kids prepare for the busy schedule at a camp running for more than two weeks, starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until 10 p.m., according to the group’s Facebook page.
As is typical, this year’s cast comprises talented musicians from all over the state.
Brenner and three others with ties to west-central Wisconsin shared via email what it’s like to be a part of the group and this production in particular.
Responses have been lightly edited.
• Why did you want to be part of Kids From Wisconsin?
Brenner: “I want to be a part of Kids From Wisconsin because it is an amazing opportunity for young performers to reach out to our local communities and put on quality performances for them.”
Logan Anderson, voice-tenor, Eleva, who will be a sophomore at UW-Eau Claire: “I wanted to be in Kids From Wisconsin ever since I saw the Kids 50 show, ‘Shine the Light.’ Their performance level was unmatched by anything I had ever seen before, which inspired me to audition the next year.”
Chase Bucheger, voice-tenor, Chippewa Falls, in his junior year at UW-Eau Claire: “I learned about Kids From Wisconsin through being in show choir and thought it would be a cool summer opportunity. Little did I know that I would be part of the same organization five years later!”
Joshua Mithuen, woodwinds, Eau Claire: “I wanted to be a part of Kids because I had loved playing the Reeds 2 book for Memorial High School’s production of ‘Shrek the Musical,’ and wanted more experience on Broadway-style music.
“As I go on to college, I’m still figuring out what my niche is as a musician, so immersing myself in an opportunity like Kids helps guide that path to a successful and joyful career.”
• Describe how it feels to perform with a large group of other talented young people in front of a live audience after more than a year of “silent stages”?
Anderson: “Performing again feels amazing. I had forgotten the joy of being in a group of dedicated performers such as the Kids; it is truly an honor to travel with them.”
Brenner: “Performing with all of these talented people in front of live audiences feels overwhelming but very rewarding.”
Bucheger: “Getting to perform and make music with other people again felt freeing. It felt like I could be myself again.”
Mithuen: “During high school, there were very few moments where I was challenged to play a professional-level piece with other musicians, but Kids from Wisconsin gives me an opportunity to push my musicianship to the next level while playing with others my age. It’s truly an amazing experience to perform with others like me.
“As for performing in front of a live audience, I’m very much looking forward to it! The art of performance isn’t just what happens on the stage, it’s what the audience takes away from the performance, and being able to bring happiness to the communities we grew up in feels so refreshing after everything that came with the pandemic.”
• Your show, “Live! In Living Color,” will highlight the greatest live music venues throughout the history of this country and the musical artists that helped define their legacies. Please describe what you enjoy about the show, whether it’s a particular song, the overall feel of the show, or something else.
Anderson: “One thing I particularly enjoy about this year’s shows is the ‘aha’ moments. Famous singers and bands appear throughout the show, and it will be fun to see people recognize them.”
Brenner: “I really enjoy the flow of the show and all of the different genres of music that are included. There is something for everyone!”
Bucheger: “This show is the most action-packed Kids From Wisconsin show I’ve been part of in my five years. The audience truly won’t get any time to breathe. From the vocals, to the instrumentalists and the dancing, this show is on an entirely new level for the Kids!”
Mithuen: “This year’s show has so many great numbers, so it’s hard to pick a favorite! However, I do enjoy the running theme of authenticity throughout the show. Listening to a concert brings about a different feeling than listening to recordings, and the interaction between the performers and the audience is always so special.”
• In addition to performing for audiences, you’ll be working with youths in the communities you visit. Why do you think such work is important?
Anderson: “I think providing musical experiences to youth in communities is important because many kids are missing out on music in their education. I believe that music provides valuable lessons in creativity, expression and collaboration; ‘Realize Your Dream’ is our mechanism of teaching that.”
Brenner: “Working with youth is important because they are the future of the performing arts world, and we need to share our knowledge with them to help them grow.”
Bucheger: “I think the workshops are important because it’s becoming all too common for music to be pulled out of schools all over the country. Music is such a critical part of everyone’s daily life in ways they might not even know, and being able to possibly spark and nurture someone’s love for music is inspiring!”
Mithuen: “I think interacting with the children in our communities and introducing the fine arts to them is so important. Finding a hobby in which creativity can be fostered enriches life, and it allows for an outlet to turn to in the good times and the hard times.
“Not only that, but music grounds me. My mind is very future-focused, and music brings me back to the present moment. I hope that working with these kids makes them appreciate what they have now, and make memories they are fond of.”