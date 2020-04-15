The Kids From Wisconsin’s board has decided to cancel the 2020 touring season out of health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus.
Each summer the group performs before large audiences across the state. Putting on the show requires multiple rehearsal camps in mid-May and early June with nearly 50 performers and staff in very close proximity.
The tour typically visits nearly 40 cities, performing in theaters or outdoor venues with sometimes as many as 3,000 people in the crowd.
For the last 51 summers, Kids From Wisconsin have toured across the Midwest performing a live, two-hour Broadway-style revue of song, dance and music for more than 120,000 people each year. The group showcases singers and dancers ages 15-20 and have been called "Wisconsin's Premier Musical Ambassadors.”
In addition to canceling 38 performances in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, the decision also affects 15 hands-on performing arts workshops and a specially designed sensory-friendly performance, which are part of the “Realize Your Dream” outreach portion of Kids From Wisconsin.
Currently the cancellation decision does not affect Kids From Wisconsin's annual performances at the Wisconsin State Fair, where they are one of the most popular attractions. The State Fair is still scheduled to run August 6-16.