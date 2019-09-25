UW-Eau Claire music professor emeritus Paul R. Kosower will give a recital featuring French composers on the renovated 46-rank Aeolian Skinner pipe organ at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gantner Concert Hall in Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St.
Admission is free.
The program will feature “Cortege et Litanie” by Marcel Dupre; “In Paradisum” from the Requiem by Gabriel Faure; “Thou Art the Rock” by Henry Mulet; “Celestial Banquet" by Olivier Messiaen; Louis Vierne’s “Romance”; and one of the famous “Three Chorales” by Cesar Franck.
Kosower has performed well over 1,000 concerts throughout the U.S. and parts of Europe. He has soloed with symphony orchestras on organ and cello, including the Milwaukee Symphony and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. He has been awarded grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board for four consecutive years and the University of Wisconsin Faculty Improvement Grant. His concerts have been broadcast many times by Wisconsin Public Radio, Minnesota Public Radio and other broadcast outlets in the U.S.
Kosoer’s future concerts include St. John's Cathedral in Milwaukee and a cello recital at the University of Minnesota School of Music at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.