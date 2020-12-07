EAU CLAIRE -- The Pablo Streams series will present a concert by Krismas Kookies at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Viewing the performance is free.
The light-hearted and humorous Krismas Kookies will share original tunes and stories of Wisconsin snow days, family get-togethers, shopping, Santa and more.
Featuring music written by local songwriter Warren Hermodson, this five-piece group of local retired educators will perform several songs from their new CD, "A Second Helping of Krismas Kookies." Other members of the group are Pat McGinnis, Bill Simon, Ken Rogers and Scott Benson.
To register for the streaming event go to tinyurl.com/yyfubkdu. For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).