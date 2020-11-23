EAU CLAIRE -- Local favorite and "The Voice" runner-up alumnus Chris Kroeze returns to Pablo Center for the third year in a row at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
The concert is designed celebrate the Christmas spirit in hometown style. The set list will include songs from Kroeze's newest album, "We All Sing Along," as well as a few seasonal favorites.
To buy tickets, which cost $10, go to tinyurl.com/yydaukfv. Sales will close 15 minutes before the start of the event.
For more information go to pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).