“Trucks in the mud, boats in the water” are just a few of the lyrics from Barron singer Chris Kroeze’s new single “Summer Song” that capture summer in northwestern Wisconsin.
Kroeze’s new single hit the radio airwaves this week. His new album, "We All Sing Along," will be out Aug. 1.
Kroeze took multiple trips to Nashville, Tenn.. in late 2019 and early 2020 to write for the project. During his most recent trip in April the album was recorded at Sound Emporium Studios, where many of country music’s finest -- including Johnny Cash, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson and Little Big Town -- have recorded.
“I couldn’t be more excited about the new record and how it turned out. The team of people involved in this record, and getting to pull it all together with them, was an absolute dream come true for me” Kroeze says in a news release
Kroeze’s new record is available for pre-order at ChrisKroezeMusic.com. Those who pre-order will receive a signed copy of the new album, as well as a digital copy, and receive a link to download “Summer Song” immediately upon purchase.
For more information visit ChrisKroezeMusic.com or Facebook.com/ChrisKroezeMusic.