MENOMONIE — Gnash, who has two top 10 hits, a new album and millions of followers on Spotify, will perform Wednesday at UW-Stout.
The concert will be in the Great Hall on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center. The doors open at 7 p.m., and opening act Emilie Brandt act takes the stage at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for UW-Stout students and $15 for the general public. Prices increase the day of the show.
Gnash’s first hit single, “I Love U, I Hate U,” was released in 2017 and reached No. 10 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Australia. His new album, “We,” was released in January. He has more than 7 million monthly followers on Spotify. His 2018 song “Lights Down Low” also reached the top 10.
The Los Angeles artist is known for his high-energy beats and dance tunes.
“I make music that connects with people. I find that being completely honest with my lyrics is the key to the connection,” Gnash, 26, told the Albuquerque Journal. “It can be difficult at times to put the feelings out there. I know now that the experiences I write about, others have experienced them.”
In October, he and Marc E. Bassy performed as part of a Department of Defense tour of U.S. armed forces bases in Japan.
The UW-Stout show is being coordinated and hosted by Blue Devil Productions, a student-run events and entertainment organization. For more information go to tinyurl.com/y64s4hpy.