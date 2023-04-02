EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence just announced another show being added to its spring schedule, and it is going to put Blues music in the spotlight. Legendary blues man Larry McCray is stopping in Eau Claire in May.
Rust belt blues shouter and guitar slinger McCray was born in 1960 in Magnolia, Ark., about 12 miles from the Louisiana line. He spent his early years on a farm as the second youngest of nine siblings, finding a love for music at a young age. He tried his hand at saxophone in school, and his older and only sister, Clara, introduced him to the guitar and the transformative music of the three Kings of the blues; B.B., Freddie and Albert.
Things really took off from there.
By the late 80s, McCray had attracted the attention of Virgin Records executive John Wooler, who had recently started a subsidiary label, Point Blank Records, featuring blues, soul and Americana artists. He signed McCray as his first artist. His debut album, “Ambition” — aptly named as it fused elements of blues, rock and soul to create a contemporary blues sound — was recorded in a friend’s Detroit basement studio and released in 1990 to critical acclaim.
After the album release in the years that followed, McCray continued to help define blues rock by collaborating with artists such as labelmate and fellow guitarist, Albert Collins, and releasing the much more slickly produced “Delta Hurricane” in 1993 which was produced by British blues maven Mike Vernon. He followed that up with “Meet Me at the Lake” in 1996 and “Born to Play the Blues” in 1998.
Over the past three decades of non stop touring and recording, McCray has played and shared the stage with such blues greats as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Albert King, John Mayall, Johnny Winter, Robert Cray, Keb Mo, Jimmie Vaughan, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Joe Bonamassa, as well as rock legends the Allman Brothers, Phil Lesh, Jonny Lang, Joe Walsh, Levon Helm, Chris Robinson, Dickey Betts and countless others.
In 2021, “Blues Without You,” a 12-track release was recorded on blues rock guitarist Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive nonprofit label with producer Josh Smith, a partnership that has also spawned a video, for the single “Arkansas” and a documentary.
“Larry’s still a relatively young man, with a lot to say, and the world needs to know who he is. It’s the perfect time to have a rebirth of his music,” Bonamassa said.
McCray is scheduled to perform on May 15 in the Jamf Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today at pablocenter.org.