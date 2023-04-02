lm-web-calendar.png

Blues musician Larry McCray will play a show next month in Eau Claire.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence just announced another show being added to its spring schedule, and it is going to put Blues music in the spotlight. Legendary blues man Larry McCray is stopping in Eau Claire in May.

Rust belt blues shouter and guitar slinger McCray was born in 1960 in Magnolia, Ark., about 12 miles from the Louisiana line. He spent his early years on a farm as the second youngest of nine siblings, finding a love for music at a young age. He tried his hand at saxophone in school, and his older and only sister, Clara, introduced him to the guitar and the transformative music of the three Kings of the blues; B.B., Freddie and Albert.