EAU CLAIRE — Novelist Larry Watson will present a virtual craft talk titled “40 In 40: Lessons From 40 Years of Teaching Condensed into 40 Minutes” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
The program is part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild's Virtual Writers Retreat. The Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library are partnering on the talks.
To register for the programs, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now” for the events you’d like to attend.
Watson taught writing in colleges and universities for over 40 years, and during that time developed a sense of the lessons, theories, strategies, and prompts that were more likely to be helpful and useful to writers than others.
On June 1, he’ll try to condense those years of teaching into a 40-minute presentation that will focus on narrative modes, conflict in story and how it corresponds to story structure, and the storytelling devices that do a particularly effective job of engaging readers.
He’ll also suggest some exercises that might lead to the creation of full-length fictions or that might be incorporated into longer narratives.
Watson is the author of novels such as "The Lives of Edie Pritchard," "As Good As Gone," "Let Him Go," "Montana 1948" and "American Boy."
His fiction has been published in 10 foreign editions and has received prizes and awards from Milkweed Press, Friends of American Writers, Mountain and Plains Booksellers Association, Mountain and Plains Library Association, New York Public Library, Wisconsin Library Association, Critics’ Choice, and The High Plains Book Award.
The film version of "Let Him Go," starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, was released in 2020.