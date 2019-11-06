The production "Cuentos: Tales from the Latino World" will be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
"Cuentos" paints a vivid picture of the people and cultures of the Spanish-speaking world with tales from the Caribbean, South America and the Bronx.
The silly antics of the Puerto Rican anti-hero “Juan Bobo” and the mysterious dealings and powers of the Orishas in a suite of Afro-Cuban stories are among the memorable characters, plots and positive messages for children that are presented.
The storytelling production show is designed to be a funny, touching, and exciting experience for the whole family.
Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under plus fees, and are available at 715-832-2787 (ARTS); pablocenter.org.