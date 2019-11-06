"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The production, presented by London’s Reduced Shakespeare Company, features all 37 plays in 97 minutes. All of the Bard's comedies, histories and tragedies are represented in a show designed to leave audiences breathless and helpless with laughter.
Since its pass-the-hat origins in 1981, the Reduced Shakespeare Company has created 10 world-renowned stage shows, two television specials, several failed TV pilots.
The company’s itinerary has included stops off-Broadway, at the White House, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, London’s West End, Seattle Repertory Theatre, American Repertory Theatre and Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival as well as performances in Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Japan, Malta, Singapore and Bermuda,
Tickets to the performance range from $20 to $65 plus fees and are available at 715-832-2787 (ARTS) or pablocenter.org.