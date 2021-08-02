Don’t underestimate Elle Woods.
That’s the message of “Legally Blonde,” the popular film in which Reese Witherspoon, as the irrepressible Ms. Woods, makes her case to be taken seriously for her legal skills and ability to overtake doubters and other foes.
Director Michael Cook and four actors in the Chippewa Valley Theatre production of “Legally Blonde the Musical” make a similar point: The iconic main character dominates the show, which opens Thursday at Chippewa Falls’ Heyde Center for the Arts. But other reasons the staging has gone on to win over audiences and claim honors such as Tony Award nominations and Olivier Awards shouldn’t be overlooked.
“As much as it’s a vehicle for Elle, there are so many dynamic characters throughout,” said Lauren Lierman, who plays Woods’ rival Vivienne Kensington and serves as the production’s vocal director.
“You’ve got fun characters from head to toe,” Lierman added, elaborating on the joy of helping to select an “incredible cast” as well as acting. “You’ve got these people who come on for just these little bit parts, and they just steal the stage during that time and really keep the energy and momentum going. So even though Elle is doing the heavy lifting, this is basically her show, and the majority of the scenes are her and the majority of the songs are her, you’ve got this cast that completely fleshes out the show and gives everybody a good time.”
Cook expects audiences will especially appreciate the “Greek chorus,” that is, members of Delta Nu sorority.
“When they come on stage, either you laugh or you’re just keeping the beat with them,” he said. “They steal the show every song that they sing. And that is just a testament to good writing, and we’re blessed with actresses who have turned it into a lot of fun to watch.”
Role model
For actor Stevie Peterson, the part of Elle Woods realizes a longtime goal.
“It’s been my favorite musical,” she said. “I watched it for the first time when I was 8 or something when it came out. And ever since then my dream was to be Elle Woods in the musical. So I grew up watching this character and incorporate things into my daily life that she does.”
Just like Woods’ spirit, the Theatre Guild’s production has proved resilient. As Cook explained, the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of the original dates during the Theatre Guild’s 2019-20 season. Some of the original actors weren’t available for the rescheduled production so it had to be recast.
“We were worried that after all that no one would audition,” Cook said. “At least I was worried. And we just had fantastic people show up. It was a fantastic cast to begin with, and then when we had to recast it, it was still a fantastic cast.”
The quality of the music and lyrics also drew appreciation from the cast.
As Lierman explained, “It’s really cool to hear how intertwined everything is because the same themes come back again and again, and a good musical does that, but this does it really well.”
Cole Mcllquham, playing Elle’s ex-boyfriend, the charming but self-involved Warner Huntington III, also sees the songs as a draw.
“It’s even like classical music how you leave the theater humming the tunes, and it’s just very tuneful,” he said. “And I think the lyrics for the songs also are very impactful.”
The precision of the spoken as well as sung words also stand out to Mcllquham.
“They do a great job of keeping important lines from the movie, but I think they also expand on that with the music and the lyrics,” he said.
In particular, “I think there’s a lot of one-liners in the show,” Mcllquham added. “And you just walk out of the theater knowing those lines.”
Gary Liddle, portraying the scheming Professor Callahan, touted the writing along with other assets of the show.
“(The lyrics are) actually dialogue that has to be heard in the songs that are telling part of the story that normally would be spoken, so you have to get that out there,” he said. “The other part is, they have such good, upbeat rousing dancing numbers, and the few ballads are very impactful.”
Getting serious
While a comedic touch and Elle’s brimming self-confidence make the “Legally Blonde” story line ultimately buoyant, the film and the musical underscore the critical issues of sexual harassment and gender bias.
The fact that the movie premiered in 2001 and the musical raised the curtain in 2007 speaks to its astute recognition of those problems. It wasn’t until 2017 that the #MeToo movement gained widespread attention through sexual abuse allegations against now-imprisoned movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The production’s spotlight on those concerns drew Cook’s interest.
“It’s very resonant for sexual harassment in the workplace,” he said. “Also, I’ve read interviews with Reese Witherspoon, who has said that there’s not a week that goes by when someone doesn’t approach her and say that because of this movie they were inspired to go to law school and become lawyers. And I can see why. It’s very much a comedy, but as many people have said, it’s all fun and games until it’s not. There’s a happy ending and everything, but there’s some real dark stuff going on.”
From a more positive vantage point, the actors, including Lierman, see how the movie portrays the importance of female friendships.
“I know as a woman growing up with this movie it was really impactful with female friendships and really showing that you can have friendships even when you don’t necessarily have the same viewpoints or goals to begin with,” Lierman said.
The arc of Elle’s momentum sends a strong message, Peterson added.
“I think it’s very empowering for girls … like the determination that Elle has,” she said. “Just the character development for her, wanting to just be with Warner and that’s all she wants in her life …. But as she builds, she’s doing it for her.”
Advancement?
While it would be encouraging if progress had been made on awareness of bias and harassment, particularly in the workplace and on college campuses, that may be an open question.
“I don’t think it’s changed all that much, which is unfortunate,” Cook said.
“It’s still out there. It’s still very relevant, and I believe that anybody who would watch the movie today or see the musical, they’re going to know someone or be someone who has gone through something similar to that somewhere in their lives. I’m pretty sure that all the ladies will see something like that. I’m not sure all the guys will because guys are stupid.” (The comment drew chuckles from the actors.)
The story has made a positive contribution, though, Lierman suggested.
“I think I saw (the movie) when I was in seventh grade, and now I know that no one’s allowed to treat you like that,” she said. “And though I’ve been able to stand up for myself a lot more, I think if I hadn’t had that experience of seeing that as a teenager that I would have just assumed that to get ahead I’ve got to just keep my head down and not make waves.”
Other characters also convey female empowerment, with Cook and the actors mentioning salon owner Paulette Buonufonte, exercise video star Brooke Wyndham and law student Enid Hoops as strong examples.
Building rapport
In addition to enjoying “Legally Blonde the Musical,” actors appeared grateful for the opportunity, in general, to perform again before a live audience, considering the isolation brought by COVID-19.
As Liddle explained, “I moved here almost five years ago, and prior to that I had a lot of access to (theatre).”
Seeing venues’ schedules staying empty during months when the lockdown was in full force, he’d think: “It’s sad.”
Mcllquham agreed.
“I think people really miss theatre, and they really miss art, and I think we’re all kind of realizing that after the pandemic that we need this and we want this,” he said. “So I think we’re all really looking forward to being back up onstage and being able to see theatre.”
Peterson is particularly appreciative, as she graduated from high school in 2020 and badly missed doing a musical and singing in choir.
“There’s something so special about singing with other people that you don’t get when you’re on Zoom,” she said.
How special? Peterson elaborated in a way that suggested why this production is about the entire company’s effort rather than a star vehicle.
“This is my first show in this area,” she said. “I’m not from this area, but just singing with these people has given me friendships that I know will last a lifetime.”