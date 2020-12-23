EAU CLAIRE — As Jason Jon Anderson pointed out, $15 billion “is no small figure.”
That’s the amount in the Save Our Stages Act, which Congress passed Monday night as part of the COVID-19 relief package. The money will go to independent arts venues and other cultural enterprises, which have been financially battered by the gathering limits, shutdowns and other effects of the coronavirus.
The legislation had bipartisan sponsorship in the House and the Senate.
Anderson, who is executive director of Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire, has been urging support of the legislation. He’s a founding member of the National Independent Venue Association, which has grown to more than 3,000 members.
In a phone conversation, Anderson expressed his satisfaction with the bill’s passage.
“I’m watching the sunset here from the office, and it’s still surreal,” he said, adding: “It’s pretty easy to not think about the mountain you’re trying to climb, and then suddenly you get to the top and the sun comes out. It hasn’t quite set in yet. Today I’m feeling a lot lighter than I have since March.”
According to information provided by Pablo Center, NIVA members in Wisconsin alone represent 3,000 employees and 2.8 million individual tickets sold annually, which equates to $59.8 million of direct annual revenue.
Venues in the state have lost and will continue to lose $4.98 million per month, according to the information. Pablo Center itself closed last spring, and the venue will not host live performances again until after March 1, its website says.
The following regional venues will be among those benefiting from the legislation: The Metro, Blue Ox Music Festival, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s Grand Theatre, Country Jam USA, Country Fest, Rock Fest, Mabel Tainter, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, Eaux Claires Festival, Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Sounds Like Summer Concert Series, The Plus and Big Top Chautauqua.
The Small Business Administration will administer the funds, Anderson said.
Once the agency has enough staff to proceed, NIVA will be helping venues with the application process, including for-profits that aren’t used to applying for such grants, Anderson said.
The next step, he added, is “helping nonprofits who need assistance because they have no staff left, and it’s just board members to apply for grants.”
For the first two weeks of disbursement, funds will go to venues that can demonstrate 90% revenue loss in a year-over-year period, Anderson said. The second bracket, in weeks three and four, will be for groups that have experienced up to 70% revenue loss.
No venue whose losses are less than 70% will be accepted for the program, Anderson said.
The grants will be limited to $10 million per entity.
The fund’s $15 billion includes $2 billion reserved for organizations with less than 50 employees and less than $2 million revenue.
Arts venues also have received help from the state Department of Administration's “We’re All In” Grants.
In stressing the importance of independent venues such as Pablo Center, Anderson points out that they’ve provided a stage to now well-known performers from Wisconsin, including Al Jarreau, Bon Iver, like BoDeans, Chris Kroeze, Cory Chisel, Les Paul, Michael Perry, Phil Cook, Sean Carey and Violent Femmes.
NIVA was founded by Gary Witt of the Pabst Theater Group of Milwaukee; Rev. Moose, managing partner of Marauder Group, which works to create access to the North American market for artists and organizations; and Dayna Frank of First Avenue, the famed music club in Minneapolis.
Anderson recalled being one of seven people on an organizational phone call last March.
“We’ve come a very long way in a very short time,” he said.