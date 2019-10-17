MENOMONIE -- Chad Lewis will present "Legends and Lore of Winter," strange tales for the darkest days of the year, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
The free program will include:
• Krampus, Santa's evil companion.
• The Wendigo. a cannibalistic spirit of the north.
• The night where animals can speak.
• Why we put holly and evergreen around the house
• The tradition behind the Yule log.
• Where witches and little people roam.
Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. Among his trips are tracking vampires in Transylvania, searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness, trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland's castles.
Lewis has been featured on the Discovery Channel's "A Haunting," William Shatner's "Weird or What," ABC's "World's Scariest Places, Monsters and Mysteries in America," and has appeared as a frequent contributor to "Ripley's Believe it or Not Radio." He has a master's degree in psychology, written over 20 books on the supernatural and extensively lectures on his findings.
For more information about the program call 715-232-2164 or go to menomonielibrary.org. For more about Lewis go to chadlewisresearch.com.