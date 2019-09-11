“Reflection and Contemplation,” an art exhibit of photographs and video by Mitchell Spencer, can be seen through Monday, Nov. 4, at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
A reception for the artist will be from 7 to 8 p.m. today in the library's second-floor gallery.
The show was assembled as Spencer reviewed and reflected on photographs from the past decade. The exhibit will feature color and black and white photographs as well as a video influenced by circumstances during recent years.
Mitchell was introduced to photography through a required course for an undergraduate architectural degree. After developing film and printing his first black and white photographs, he discovered the excitement of capturing and developing an image. Because of employment, Mitchell drifted away from photography for about 25 years.
During a 2002–2003 sabbatical to pursue academic interests, study architecture and travel in the U.S. and England, he rediscovered the excitement of capturing and developing images. Several years ago, he made the transition from film to digital format while still using the principles of photography learned from film and the wet darkroom.
Most recently Spencer’s interest has extended to video.
For more information call the library at 715-839-5004 or go to ecpubliclibrary.info.