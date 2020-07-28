The youth services department of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire has installed its first StoryWalk activity.
A StoryWalk combines literacy and physical activity by posting pages of a children’s book along a walking path and includes activity prompts to enhance the story experience. The library’s StoryWalk will be available Aug. 3 through 31 along the downtown bike trail beginning at the southeast corner of Dewey and Galloway streets. The walk heads east, across the “S” Bridge, and back to Dewey Street.
During the week of Aug. 3 through 8, participants may end their walk at the library’s BookBike, allowing them to check out more stories to take home. The BookBike will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
For more information, stop at youth services during an in-person library appointment (ecpubliclibrary.info/covid), call 715-839-5007 or email ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
To learn more about library programs, check the library’s website at ecpubliclibrary.info.