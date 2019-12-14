The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is once again offering a yearlong challenge to adult readers.
Reading Challenge 2020 will help readers break free from their reading ruts by providing suggestions and incentives to read outside their comfort zones. In 2019, the inaugural year for the reading challenge, 164 people registered for the program, and almost half of them are actively participating.
Reading Challenge 2020 is designed to be flexible so participation is easy. Read or listen to a book from all 12 categories during 2020 to receive free books and to enter the grand prize drawing for a Kindle Paperwhite. Every month you read a book from one of the categories, stop by the library to be entered into a monthly prize drawing for $10 in Chamber Buy Local Bucks. Prizes are provided by Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
Get more details and register at ecpubliclibrary.info/challenge, or stop by Information & Reference to register in person.
For details, stop at Information & Reference, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, visit the website at ecpubliclibrary.info.