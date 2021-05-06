EAU CLAIRE — The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is proud to host a three-part series called “Advancing Racial Equity” on Tuesday evenings, May 25, July 13, and Sept. 14.
The series is part of the library’s annual One Book, One Community program and is open to all community members.
Participants will learn how systemic racism functions through laws and policies, work to understand concepts like positionality and intersectionality, learn about moving beyond fear and other emotional barriers to advancing equity, and discuss tangible tips and skills for building one’s own anti-racist practice.
For registration, which is required, visit ecpubliclibrary.info/onebook to register for one or more sessions. Here are the programs in the series:
“Setting the Context,” 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
In addition to providing historical framing for how racism has been systematized through laws and policies, participants will learn foundational vocabulary, concepts, and frameworks to develop an anti-racist lens. Participants will also gain an understanding of positionality and how our identities intersect to shape how we make sense of the world and the people we meet.
“Fostering Inclusive Environments,” 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
We all have a role to play in maintaining an inclusive environment and working to manage our implicit bias is a necessary step. In this interactive workshop, participants will examine research on our natural implicit biases and how they influence our institutions, staff, and communities, as well as explore strategies to counteract them. Participants will use the concept of “wonder” to radically imagine more inclusive workspaces.
“Sustaining the Work,” 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Equity is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires developing an intentional anti-racist practice. In this closing session, participants will learn suggestions for sustaining one’s equity efforts. Facilitators will touch on resources and strategies for continued learning. Finally, participants will discuss radical healing and how they can promote racial healing for oneself and historically marginalized communities.
The workshop series will be presented by Ozy Aloziem, MSW. Ozioma (Ozy) Aloziem is the Denver Public Library’s first Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Manager. In addition to her role at DPL, Ozy serves as a racial equity and racial healing consultant for several organizations across the nation. Aloziem is a social work scholar deeply committed to collective liberation and social justice. She has been the lead researcher for several projects in multiple countries and has presented at countless research conferences in various disciplines. Receiving her MSW from the University of Denver’s Graduate School of Social Work, Aloziem, among several other prestigious awards, was awarded the Jean Peart Sinnock award—the highest honor given to a graduating social work student—for her anti-racist research and advocacy.
The One Book, One Community title for 2021 is “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson.
There are more than 100 copies of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” available for checkout in book, audiobook, large print, e-book, and e-audiobook format in the MORE consortium of libraries. Go to more.lib.wi.us to find available copies or to request a book.
This event is co-sponsored by Uniting Bridges and The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
For more information and to learn about upcoming One Book, One Community programs, visit ecpubliclibrary.info/onebook, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at www.ecpubliclibrary.info.