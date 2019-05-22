The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire has new online music platform, Sawdust City Sounds.
Stream songs and albums by local artists for free; visit sawdustcitysounds.org to get started.
Here are some of the artists whose music is available on the platform:
Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers; Blixtfalt; CollECtive Choir; Eggplant Heroes; Jim Engandela; FM Down; Giants of Midgard; Greg Gilbertson; The Heart Pills; Sage Leary; LWB; Jim Nelson; Peter Phippen; picard; Jim Pullman; the Rattlenecks; the Rhythm Kings; Bethany Shuda; TeawhYB; Tonebox; Whale House; Wrestle the Reaper; and Yata, Sinz and Orfield.
Over the past several years, the library has been placing an added emphasis on the work of local content makers of all types.
“We began by showcasing the work of local and regional authors with our Local Authors Collection last year, added a Local Music Collection of music CDs this year, and a Local Artists Collection of art reproductions is currently under development,” said library director, Pamela Westby.
“The library has always offered access to the work of local artists, of course, but these curated collections have been extremely helpful for people who are interested in local culture and looking for an introduction to the scene,” Westby added.
The library will be seeking additional artist submissions for the platform starting in August. To ensure Sawdust City Sounds hosts a wide variety of music representing the current Eau Claire music scene, there are a few requirements for work to be considered:
• The collection will be limited to albums produced since Jan. 1, 2014.
• Albums must have at least seven tracks to be considered.
• A maximum of one album will be accepted per musical act each selection period.
• If a musician is in more than one musical act, each musical act can submit to be part of the collection.
• The collection will include music from musicians currently performing and/or based in the Eau Claire area.
• The minimum audio quality accepted will be 256kbps.
• The collection will include song covers only if the original song is available in the public domain, or under a creative commons license, or if the musician has obtained the legal right, in writing, to reproduce and perform the cover.
All submissions will be reviewed by a team of jurors from a variety of musical backgrounds. From the submissions that have met the above criteria, the selection committee will select and share music representing the diversity of musical genres that make up Eau Claire’s music scene.
Thanks to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Endowment Fund, a $200 honorarium will be offered for each album that is selected. While artists will give the library permission to share their music on the Sawdust City Sounds platform for at least one year, the artists will retain all rights to their work.
For information, stop at the information and reference desk at the library, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.