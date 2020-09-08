EAU CLAIRE -- Beginning on Monday, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire will offer expanded capacity for its in-person browsing appointments.
The library, at 400 Eau Claire St., also will begin offering new evening appointments once a week.
People wishing to schedule an appointment must call ahead.
According to a news release from the library:
“After honing our procedures over the past few months, we feel the library can now safely expand the number of people we allow in during a given time,” says library deputy director Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer says. “We will continue to monitor area health data and observe best practices to make sure the library remains safe and accessible to all.”
Key changes include the following:
• Browsing appointment capacity will be expanded to 25 people per hour (up from 10 per hour).
• Appointment hours on Wednesdays will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate evening browsers (previously 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
• Browsing for at-risk populations will move to Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon (previously on Wednesdays).
These changes alter the hours for the library’s virtual reference desk services. Beginning on Monday, reference services will be available over the phone, via email and through online chat Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m.
For browsing books and other materials, customers may call 715-839-5066 to schedule one-hour appointments between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. A maximum of 25 customers will be allowed to browse each hour.
The news release included other information about visits to the library:
• Adult-only computer/internet use -- Customers may call 715-839-5004 or email reference@eauclaire.lib.wi.us to schedule 75-minute computer appointments between 10:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and from 1:15 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. A maximum of five appointments will be allowed per session.
• Access for at-risk populations -- Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk of severe illness related to COVID-19. The library will reserve appointments from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays for these customers. Customers may call 715-839-5066 to schedule these appointments.
• People who simply need to pick up on-hold materials are encouraged to use the library’s popular drive thru-style pickup service. (This service will remain at its current capacity, offering 1,010 appointments per week.) More information is available at ecpubliclibrary.info/pickup-service.
For more information, customers may contact Information & Reference by calling 715-839-5004, emailing librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us, or chatting with library staff at ecpubliclibrary.info/contact-the-library.