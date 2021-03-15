EAU CLAIRE — The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is holding “One Book, One Community,” an annual community-wide reading initiative centered on a single book looking at issues of local and national importance..
In partnership with the Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library and Uniting Bridges, the library has designed programs that provide a neutral space in which to have difficult, yet essential conversations about topics which challenge our community. Events will be offered virtually through December.
The selected title for 2021 is “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson. In this book, Wilkerson presents a portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America. She explores, through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system — a rigid hierarchy of human rankings.
“Almost a year ago, following the death of George Floyd, the library made a pledge to the community to be anti-racist in our policies, collections, spaces, and programming,” says Isa Small, programming and communications services manager, says in a news release. “We made a commitment that in our events and programming, we would not avoid hard questions. Instead, we will embrace the array of emotions one feels when confronting racism, including anger, guilt, and trauma. We are committed to preserving the library’s platform as a tool for community engagement and working collaboratively with local organizations to provide opportunities for anti-racist discussion and education.”
There are more than 100 copies of “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” available for checkout in book, audiobook, large print, e-book and e-audiobook format in the MORE consortium of libraries. Go to more.lib.wi.us to find available copies or to request a book.
The first program in the series is “Black Men in White Coats: A Film Screening & Discussion.” Watch this 80-minute documentary by Dale Okorodudu online at no cost between Friday, April 2 at noon through noon Monday, April 5.
A panel discussion highlighting topics raised in the film and answering audience questions will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
Berlye Middleton, vice president of Uniting Bridges, will moderate the discussion. Panelists from the Mayo Clinic Health System Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee include Dr. Leonard Ezenagu, obstetrics and gynecology; Dr. Jose Ortiz, orthopedic surgery; and Dr. Tanushree Singhal, pediatric and adolescent medicine. Registration for the film screening and the film discussion is required. Register online at ecpubliclibrary.info/onebook.
“Black Men in White Coats” examines the facts that less Black men applied to medical school in 2014 than in 1978, and that Black men have the lowest life expectancy in the United States. With only 2% of American doctors being Black men, this comes as no surprise. The documentary dissects the systemic barriers preventing Black men from becoming medical doctors and the consequences on society at large.
This event is co-sponsored by Uniting Bridges and Mayo Clinic Health System.
For more information and to learn about upcoming “One Book, One Community” programs, visit ecpubliclibrary.info/onebook, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website at ecpubliclibrary.info.