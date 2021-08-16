Bon Iver, the indie band led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, is marking the 10-year anniversary of the group's second album with a reissue and concert performances.
An expanded edition of "Bon Iver, Bon Iver," which won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album, will be released in a limited edition reissue on white LP and CD on Jan. 14 via the Jagjaguwar label. The reissue will be available on the Bon Iver webstore on white vinyl and CD.
The album can be preordered at boniver.jagjag.co/bibi10.
This special edition features all original tracks plus five songs from the AIR Studios session; a blind embossed, white-on-white version of the original cover art by Eric Carlson; and an essay from indie artist Phoebe Bridgers.
In addition to the anniversary release, Bon Iver will perform Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23, at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.
Presale tickets will be available for purchase with special code starting at noon Central time Wednesday. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public at noon Friday.
The concerts will feature a return of the production from the original album’s tour in 2012 and L-ISA Hyperreal Sound, the spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics used at select tour dates on the autumn 2019 tour.