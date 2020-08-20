EAU CLAIRE -- Literacy Chippewa Valley will hold its annual ScrabbleBee on Thursday, Sept 10.
This year will be a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players can take part individually or on a team.
The silent auction, with items donated by over 70 businesses, will be online.
Registration is $25 per person or $100 per team. To register or donate an item for auction, go to literacychippewavalley.org.
LCV serves over 500 students pr year in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties. Over 60% of support for this organization comes from the community.