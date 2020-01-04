CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Live Band Karaoke will offer a chance for people to live out their rock 'n' roll fantasies at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
The musicians bringing the production are the singers' backup band, and they even sing backup vocals on renditions of some of the greatest songs from pop, country and rock. Some of the singers who get their moment in the spotlight really belt out the tunes while others emphasize a rowdy stage presence.
Songs to choose from include the hits of Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, AC/DC, Nirvana, Adele, Lady Gaga, Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson, Maroon 5 and, of course, Journey. Full cash bar will be available.
For tickets, which cost $18 for adults, $17 for seniors and $13 for youth, go to cvca.net or call 715-720-4961.