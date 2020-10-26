EAU CLAIRE -- FLOWt, a live collaboration featuring music and visual art, will be live-streamed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The event, featuring saxophonist Sue Orfield and artist Terry Meyer, is presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Orfield and Meyer are recognized for the energy they bring to their work. Since connecting about a year ago, they have collaborated in small venues and pop-ups to create events of dynamic exchange. The word "flow" combines with the idea of floating to express that level of consciousness when a person is fully engaged in their work, art and/or passion.
Orfield and Meyer find these events to be a time to be daring, to gain insights and to be open to possibilities.
To register for FLOWt, go to tinyurl.com/y3rvgeve.
For more information email info@pablocenter.org or call 715-832-ARTS (2787).