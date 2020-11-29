Stage Door Unlocked Productions will present a livestreamed performance of "A Christmas Carol — A Reading By Charles Dickens" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
The show will be Stage Door Unlocked's inaugural production.
The production concept was conceived by Nate Plummer and stars Plummer in the role of Charles Dickens.
The show is based on the American Reading Tour that Dickens performed in the late 1800s, in which he portrayed all of the beloved characters from his holiday classic. Dickens -- always a theatrical showman -- traveled with his own scenery and lighting equipment throughout his tour. This production explores how Dickens might present the show using the theatre technology of today: LED lighting, projections, sound effects and more.
The performance will be livestreamed using the Zoom Video Conferencing platform and can be viewed on computer, tablet, smart phone, or any other device that can connect to the internet for streaming video.
The performance will occur live, and the audience will be watching it in real time. Once tickets are purchased, audience members will receive a code that will allow them to view the performance. Tickets must be bought online before 6:30 p.m. the night of the performance.
Tickets, which cost $20 per device, are available at stagedoorunlocked.com/dickens. Groups of 10 or more can email info@stagedoorunlocked.com for group pricing.