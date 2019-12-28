An exhibition of work by Eau Claire artist Bilhenry Walker can be seen through Jan. 12 at the Sioux City Art Center in Iowa.
The exhibition is titled "Light Space & Metaphor" and was deeply influenced by the "California Light & Space" movement in Southern California led by Robert Irwin, Doug Wheeler, John McCracken and DeWain Valentine, among others.
This work, which Walker created between 1968 and 1989, includes oil paint on sauna tube, plexiglas paintings and sculptures, and monumental castings in polyester resin.
For more information go to siouxcityartcenter.org.