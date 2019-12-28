A quilt created by Peggy Denton of La Crosse and Gini Ewers of Altoona has won an award in the quilt contest at The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison.
For the fourth year in a row, over 20,000 quilt lovers attended The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in September at the Alliant Energy Center. The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is presented by Wisconsin Public Television and Nancy Zieman Productions.
Denton and Ewers’ quilt “A Summer's Wave Goodbye” won second place, with a cash prize of $200, in the Log Cabin Challenge.
In 2019, quilters from more than two dozen states and provinces -- as well as South Korea and Italy -- submitted work for judging in this year’s 10-category judged and juried quilt contest as well as the concurrent Log Cabin Challenge. In addition to best of show, awards were given for first-, second- and third-place quilts in each category as well as honorable mention. One quilt was also named Viewers’ Choice by attendees.
The quilts were judged on visual impact and stitching technique.