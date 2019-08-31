Take an in-depth look at the work of Milwaukee-raised writer and actor Ayad Akhtar on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The program, titled “Ayad Akhtar: Writing the Nation and Its Others in the Homeland Security State,” will be at 6 p.m. in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level.
The program will examine Akhtar’s work within the social and political context of post–9/11 American culture, marked by the creation of the so-called Homeland Security State and the racialization of Muslims, Arabs, and South Asians. No registration required.
Presenter Lopamudra Basu, author of "Ayad Akhtar, the American Nation, and Its Others After 9/11: Homeland Insecurity," will discuss Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize award-winning play "Disgraced" and his novel "American Dervish" with respect to his experimentation in the genre of tragedy and the controversial reception these works have received.
Basu is a professor of English at UW–Stout. She is also the co-editor of "Passage to Manhattan: Critical Essays on Meena Alexander." Her articles, interviews and reviews have been published in South Asian Review, and Journal of Commonwealth and Postcolonial Studies, and her poetry has appeared in Postcolonial Text, Barstow & Grand and the Poets’ Calendar, published by the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, go to ecpubliclibrary.info.