EAU CLAIRE — Years ago, Christine Varnavas had a coach tell her she would write a book about her life. She laughed out loud at the prospect then, but recently Inner Peace Press published her book titled “Heal Your Sh!t Find Your Happy,” a memoir that is also a call to action to women to get into their bodies and break the cycle of generational trauma.
Varnavas’ background is in education. She also has a passion for fitness and wellness. She taught in the fitness world while also teaching in the education world. Then, about eight years ago, she was introduced to Tension, Stress and Trauma Release Exercises, also known as TRE.
Her entire world shifted that day.
“I wasn’t in the education world anymore. I was only in the wellness world,” Varnavas said. “Once I was introduced to that, that became the focus of my work.”
Varnavas teaches women TRE, a body-based tool created by David Berceli, with the goal of raising their resilience and regulating their nervous systems. TRE is a series of body movements that activates the natural shaking mechanism in the body, which helps release stress chemicals.
“It feels like a massage from the inside out,” Varnavas said.
The tool is one of the things Varnavas talks about in “Heal Your Sh!t Find Your Happy.”
Writing a book
When Varnavas decided to write a book, she reached out to her friend Heather Felty, who, like Varnavas, lives in Eau Claire. She has her own independent publishing company called Inner Peace Press. Felty also does writing coaching. About a year ago, she and Varnavas started the process of creating “Heal Your Sh!t Find Your Happy.”
“Heal Your Sh!t Find Your Happy” is a look back at Varnavas’ life, particularly her childhood, when she was sexually assaulted. She tells some of her stories and shares the tools she used to navigate the stress of her life and raise her resilience.
The book is “a call to action for women who manage anxiety, who gracefully (or not) handle the overwhelm and stress of life, maybe depression, who have felt like they were spinning out of control, who’ve ever been called 'too much,' or who’ve often thought, 'what is wrong with me?' It’s for adult survivors of childhood sexual assault and the people who love them,” The book description states. It educates readers on how stress and trauma work and how it affects them and those around them if not released.
“It is a call to action to women to do the healing work they need to do right now that will ultimately help break the cycle of generational trauma,” Varnavas said. “It is about sexual assault, and about body-based tools that raise our resilience. It’s about the importance of regulating our nervous system to get out of fight or flight, and more into rest or digest.”
“Heal Your Sh!t find Your Happy” aims to break the cycle of generational trauma, and inspire generational healing.
Generational trauma is the transference of traumatic experiences or stressors from one generation to the next. For Varnavas, her grandmother never dealt with the stress and trauma in her life, so it was passed down to her mother. Some of that is still in Varnavas’ body, and her children also experience that.
That’s where generational healing comes in.
“Generational healing is working with the body we have and the stress system we have, and upping our game so we can manage our stress and traumas better. Otherwise, we unwillingly pass it on to our children,” Varnavas said.
Varnavas felt she needed to share her story and knowledge to educate other women about how stress and trauma work, mental health, and what true self care is; working through things that might make people not themselves.
The book contains love and laughter, and aims to heal.
Written by a local, published by a local
Just over two years ago, Felty published the first book under Inner Peace Press, which has published several books now, mostly in the memoir genre. Most of the publications have one thing in common; the author processes something difficult in their life and sees how it made them who they are in a positive way. They are stories of transformation that are just as much for the reader as they are for the author.
“It’s really about the reader understanding themselves more and having more connection with other humans, and maybe some sympathy for what somebody else is going through, so we can better support other people,” Felty said. “Each of the books, even though they’re on difficult topics, there’s hope in each one.”
Up until this point, Inner Peace Press has published books by people from other places. “Heal Your Sh!t Find Your Happy” represents the first local book Felty has published. She was drawn to it because of Varnavas’ desire to help people.
“It shares with people real tools to use in their own life to better themselves,” Felty said. “She shares real life examples that we can all relate to.”