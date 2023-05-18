HYS cover.png

"Heal Your Sh!t Find Your Happy" is available now.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — Years ago, Christine Varnavas had a coach tell her she would write a book about her life. She laughed out loud at the prospect then, but recently Inner Peace Press published her book titled “Heal Your Sh!t Find Your Happy,” a memoir that is also a call to action to women to get into their bodies and break the cycle of generational trauma.

Varnavas’ background is in education. She also has a passion for fitness and wellness. She taught in the fitness world while also teaching in the education world. Then, about eight years ago, she was introduced to Tension, Stress and Trauma Release Exercises, also known as TRE.