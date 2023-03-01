EAU CLAIRE — Joe Niese has had a book in progress since 2006, and after working on it a little bit at a time over the years, it was released on Feb. 14 under his pen name J.N. Kelly with Rowe Publishing. The book, titled “Fields Apart,” is his sixth release.
“Fields Apart” follows Millie Bauer, who on the last day of eighth grade receives a package from her brother, who is serving overseas in the Army during WWII. Shortly after, a notification arrives that George is missing in action.
Having already lost her father in an accident, Millie learns to navigate tough emotions through her love of baseball, her pitching talent and friendship. Later on, she is recruited by the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
The idea came to Niese after he watched the baseball-themed film “A League Of Their Own,” deciding to include the AAGPBL in a book. He worked on it for years before it was finished.
“Throughout all this, little ideas and life contributed to the final product,” he said.
Baseball is a major theme of the story, along with the historical elements. Having written three baseball biographies and growing up playing and following the sport, it was a natural subject for Niese to write about.
“Baseball is a huge part of my life,” he said.
The historical fiction part of it was different from his past works, but fun to write.
“I can play with things a little bit and build off the facts. It was fun to learn about the Women’s Army corps and stuff like that I really didn’t know about,” Niese said.
Niese wants people to find something they enjoy reading, and he hopes “Fields Apart” can be that book for some people. Readers may also learn something about certain parts of history they might not have known prior.
“I supplement the facts to have a story that plays with those elements a little bit,” he said.
The story is about a blend of topics and, according to author Nickolas Butler, a bit of an emotional ride.
“Blending both sports and historical fiction, Kelly has created a cast of vibrant, memorable characters that linger long after the final page is turned. This book is in turns: warm, compassionate, educational, humorous and heart-breaking,” Butler wrote.
“Fields Apart” is now available for purchase online at joeniese.com. It can also be found at The Local Store in Eau Claire, Dotters Books in Eau Claire, Hallmark in Chippewa Falls and Dragon Tale Books in Menomonie, as well as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.