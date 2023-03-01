EAU CLAIRE — Joe Niese has had a book in progress since 2006, and after working on it a little bit at a time over the years, it was released on Feb. 14 under his pen name J.N. Kelly with Rowe Publishing. The book, titled “Fields Apart,” is his sixth release.

“Fields Apart” follows Millie Bauer, who on the last day of eighth grade receives a package from her brother, who is serving overseas in the Army during WWII. Shortly after, a notification arrives that George is missing in action.