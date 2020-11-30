EAU CLAIRE — Local arts nonprofit e Dance Company will present holiday classic "The Nutcracker" live on Zoom at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
In order to keep the performance safe for all of those involved, there will only be one dancer, who will perform two excerpts rather than the full-length ballet.
In lieu of the traditional score, e Dance Company is collaborating with local funk band Uncommon Denominator to create a newer sound for the classic, which has been inspired by previous jazz takes on the score.
Each musician will record their part independently, with each part later mixed together in order to keep performers as safe as possible.
The e Dance Company is a modern based company, meaning that there will be no ballet in the performance. Company director is Emily Emerson.
This performance will be free of charge, and log-in information for the Zoom video can be found on the e Dance Company social media pages as well as on their website, edancecompany.com.