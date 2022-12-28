2022 is coming to a close, bringing in 2023. To celebrate the new year, there are multiple events happening locally. Here’s a roundup of a few parties and other happenings to check out to start the new year off right.
High Roller Skating
2022 is coming to a close, bringing in 2023. To celebrate the new year, there are multiple events happening locally. Here’s a roundup of a few parties and other happenings to check out to start the new year off right.
High Roller Skating
Roll into the new year at the High Roller party. Come as an individual or bring a group of friends. There will be a balloon drop for children at the end of the event. Tickets are required for everyone attending whether skating or observing. Food and drinks will also be available.
The party will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at High Roller Skating Center, 3120 Melby St, in Eau Claire. For more information visit highrollerskating.com.
NYE at The Lakely
Start 2023 with food, drinks and live entertainment at The Lakely, 516 Galloway St., on Saturday. Eau Claire’s most-loved funk band, Uncommon Denominator, will be on stage from 9 p.m. to midnight. They’ll be playing all the hits while the audience enjoys food and drink specials including shrimp cocktail and lobster rolls.
Doors open at 6 p.m. for food and drinks with a free champagne toast at midnight. There is no cover charge. For more information visit theoxbowhotel.com.
New Years Evil Party
WichCraft, 2839 Mall Dr, is hosting a wicked party on Saturday night to ring in the new year. The unique bash will include free food, $1 drink specials after midnight, a balloon drop featuring lots of prizes, a professional photo booth, tarot card readings and a live DJ providing music.
The 21+ event starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information check out the event page on Facebook.
Vegas Party
SandBar & Grill, 17643 50th Avenue, Chippewa Falls, is bringing Las Vegas to Wisconsin for the new year. Enjoy Vegas-style fun, casino games and music from DJ Partyman from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be prizes given to the best dressed and most uniquely dressed couple.
The event is 21+. For more information visit lakewissotasandbar.com.
Live music
Mark Healey & Jim Schuh Duo will perform from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Durand Brewing Co. in Durand.
Ladies of the 80’s will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake.
Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Eau Claire Fire House in Eau Claire.
Contingency will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at The Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls.
40 Fingers will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Folsom St. VFW in Eau Claire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.