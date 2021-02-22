EAU CLAIRE -- Eau Claire filmmaker Steve Dayton’s "gIVE," a psychological thriller, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
Dayton shot the movie in late 2019, mostly at Lowes Creek County Park in Eau Claire.
In the film, a father deals with the sudden disappearance of his daughter and the destructive effects of his wife's grief. Searching for answers, the raw emotional loss of his child, his wife, and his family manifest itself into an intangible presence that consumes both him and his reality.
The cast features Jason Anderson, whose credits include “Pop Punk Zombies,” and Suzy Murty.
To view the film go to tinyurl.com/hqnyzyk9.