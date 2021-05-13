Music rules the summer in the Chippewa Valley, and amid the excitement for festivals and concerts reopening, an inspiring collaboration has been announced, bridging the unconscious gap between the LGBTQIA+ community and the Christian faith.
In April, the Eau Claire CollECtive Choir ran a competition sponsored by Charter Bank, inviting musicians in the area to remix their recently released single “This is the Day.”
Five guest judges — consisting of including Evan Middlesworth, David Jones, Alyssa Thoms, Noah Estrada and Matt Mattoon — sorted through submissions. The five local producers and artists named as winner of the competition Tyler Baumgart, aka TeawhYB, a Chippewa Valley based openly gay alt-hip-pop artist.
Zechariah Putney earned second place, and Foster Morgan won third place (honorable mention).
“The competition got me thinking about my relationship with Christianity, and I saw it as an opportunity to bridge the divide and break down some of the stereotypes around religion and sexual orientation,” Baumgart said. “My experience with the church, like many in the LGBTQIA+ community, hasn’t always been positive, but I think it’s important to recognize that many religious groups like CollECtive Choir welcome anyone with open hearts and minds. We came together to create beautiful music, spread love, but most of all learn from each other. I’m so grateful.”
Baumgart said seeing a business like Charter Bank sponsor such an inclusive contest is a wonderful development for the Chippewa Valley business community and music scene.
“Seeing businesses like Charter Bank invest in something like this is what fosters growth in the city,” Baumgart said. “I’m so proud of the choir, they sound so beautiful, and Justin Anderson of Twilight Sentinel Productions really made the whole thing come together. I fell in love with CollECtive Choir’s sound and am honored to share a release with all of them. Might sound corny but above any belief, I just want peace and happiness in the world. I’m not claiming we can solve the world’s problems but, I do know that we’re setting the right example.”
In 2019 TeawhYB was featured locally for his anti-bullying campaign music video and collaboration with North High School. Recently a song collaboration between himself and Jack Greenwood was used in a national Capital One social media ad featuring basketball legend Charles Barkely. He’s amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone, his song “Cabin” is quickly approaching 700K streams.
With concerts beginning to become a new normal this summer after over a year of inactivity due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Baumgart said being able to hit the stage again this summer in front of a live audience will be the ultimate culmination of his recent successes.
“I literally cannot wait to perform in person again,” Baumgart said. “The virtual thing is fun but, so much of what I do is hyping up the crowd, making sure everyone is involved. Being vaccinated eases my mind a little bit. But for real can’t wait to meet new peeps at Sounds Like Summer in Phoenix Park, July 1st, we’re gonna dance our faces off.”