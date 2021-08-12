The Public, with members from Eau Claire North High School and McKinley Charter School, will perform from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Rockonsin state finals at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
The Main Characters, a band with members from Menomonie, and Eau Claire North and Memorial high schools, will perform from 12:55 to 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Rockonsin state finals at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
MADISON – The 2021 Rockonsin state finals will be conducted on Sept. 3 and 4 at Summerfest from noon to 2:30 p.m. each day on the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage.
Twelve statewide garage bands representing Wisconsin high schools and middle schools from Eau Claire to Racine and Madison to Kimberly and in between have been selected, by three music industry judges, to perform 15 minute showcases at the Rockonsin state finals.
Local musicians make up The Public, with musicians from Eau Claire North High School and McKinley Charter School; and The Main Characters, whose members hail from Menomonie, Eau Claire North and Memorial high schools.
The winning and runner-up bands will be announced at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 on Facebook, Instagram & Tik-Tok @rockonsin.
Each of the 12 bands will perform for 15 minutes on the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage and will be evaluated by a different set of three music industry judges, for the state finals, on expression/creativity/technique, rhythm/vocals, primary beats/blend/time, synergy and a summary of each musician knowing their role and how the band jells as one musical unit.
Each band, after their Summerfest performance, will receive a private verbal critique from one of the judges.
“These talented young statewide garage bands will rock the Summerfest stage showcasing their love of music and performance. Come out to see these young musicians shine in the spotlight as they showcase their gift and love of music by rocking The World’s Largest Music Festival,” said Rockonsin founder and producer Dennis Graham.
The 2021 Rockonsin winning and runner-up bands will each perform a second prize winning 40 minute showcase gig at Summerfest on the BMO Harris Pavilion stage on Sept. 18 with the runner-up hitting the stage at 2 p.m. followed by the winning band at 2:50 p.m.
The top two bands each year win a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios (winner: 12 hours; runner-up: eight hours). Each of the 12 state finalist bands receive two Shure microphones (one vocal and one instrument with cords). The winning band will also receive a Shure wireless vocal microphone system.
For more information on Rockonsin including band application information, go to rockonsin.org.