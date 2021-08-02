Sorry, an error occurred.
Eau Claire resident Nancy Dawn Olson has released the single titled “I Don’t Want to Wake Up.”
The song was written four months after moving from Eau Claire to Oregon at the moment she realized where her heart belonged.
The vocals were recorded at The Drum Farm in Menomonie.
The composing, mixing & producing were done by Big Chris Flores (SLASH’s producer and more) at Rehab Studios in Los Angeles.
A music video has been filmed and will be a short film feature at the Eau Claire International Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
“I Don’t Want to Wake Up” can be heard on streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.
