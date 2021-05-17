MENOMONIE -- The Mabel Tainter will present a free outdoor concert Saturday to say thank you for the community support that helped get the Mabel through the worst of the pandemic.
According to the arts center's website:
An artisan market will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Because the pandemic prevented the Mabel from holding the annual Fine Arts and Crafts Fair, artists will feature their work at this event.
The outdoor concert will be from 4 to 10 p.m., for which the street between the Mabel and Second Street will be closed off and a stage with outdoor tables will be set up. Tap beers, a full bar and food trucks will be available for purchase.
Featured performers are Weapons of Brass Destruction, Wisconsin native and Nashville recording artist Ellie May and The Drysdales, blues singer Joyann Parker (a previous Mabel performer) and Em Menz and The Show!
As the pandemic is still ongoing, best practices are encouraged, including spacing and other precautions.
This free event is presented by the Mabel Tainter board of directors and by Kwik Trip, Dairy State Bank, Bill's Distributing, Xcel Energy, ConAgra and Cardinal FG Co.