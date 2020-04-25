While the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible — or at least highly inadvisable — to attend public concerts, plays and other arts events right now, it helps to know critically lauded performances are scheduled after the expected lifting of stay-at-home orders.
Jeff McSweeney, executive director of The Mabel Tainter in Menomonie, is actively preparing for such a time.
“I’m an optimist; I’m a forward thinking guy,” McSweeney said in a phone interview. “And I’m like, we’ve got to plan something. I’ve got to be working on something in the future.”
During the conversation, McSweeney talked about some of the rescheduled and new events the Mabel is presenting after Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order expires, which as of now is May 26.
Tentative plans
In some cases with the rescheduled performances, no specific date has been set, but plans are for the respective artists to return at some point. Those include:
• Four Fathers of Comedy, which McSweeney expects to be on the calendar in spring 2021.
• Italian pianist Gabriele Baldocci. The internationally known musician will be returning, McSweeney said, but he lives in Great Britain and simply can’t enter the U.S. at this point. He’ll be rescheduling the entire tour he had planned for this spring.
• Hadar Maoz, a singer and multi-instrumentalist who explores Persian and Central Asian music. She was coming to the Mabel as part of a two-year contract with Arts Midwest in which four international artists would perform here; Paulo Padilha, who plays samba and other Brazilian popular musical styles, performed last fall.
• Tish Hinojosa, who blends folk, country, Latino and pop.
• River City Ramblers, a Chippewa Valley-based bluegrass group.
Barring a further extension of the safer-at-home order, McSweeney said, the next time an audience will see a show in the building will be for the Menomonie Theater Guild’s summer camp production. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be staged July 24 through 26. The camp itself, which McSweeney said sold out in 20 minutes, begins July 6. For more information go to the theater guild’s website: menomonietheaterguild.org.
Two other summertime events are in planning stages:
• A regional group has agreed to perform in the historic theater “as soon as we can,” McSweeney said. That date can’t be finalized yet for two reasons. “One is when the governor says safer-at-home is lifted,” he said. “Two: When will the public be willing to meet in public? That is something I work closely with my board on in determining. ... The governor says we can do it, but if we don’t get a sense in the community that they’re going to support a show, then we’re going to hold off until people are comfortable with that.”
The key, he said is to find a middle ground on the decision.
“We’re just trying to be pragmatic,” he said. “Some people are just so mad (they say) ‘I would go today.’ And then there are people that say, ‘Until there’s a vaccine I’m never going out in public again.’”
• The Mabel is helping to organize, when it’s allowed, a street party called Pro Populo Celebration.
“We just got the impression that the restrictions are going to allow for outside gatherings,” McSweeney said. “People are going to feel a lot more comfortable with outside gatherings than they will being stuck in a building.”
Pro Populo will feature tours of the historic Mabel Tainter, a concert will be in the parking lot and Main Street will be closed off.
The Russell J. Rassbach Heritage Museum is planning to have a booth where quarantine stories will be gathered and artwork can be done, McSweeney said.
New dates
Performance-goers also can look forward to shows that were slated for this spring but have been moved to new dates.
“We’re very fortunate and very thrilled with our agents and performers that they were so flexible in rescheduling,” McSweeney said. Here is a list of those productions:
• The Amazing Kreskin with “Ghost Sighting,” 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.
• Davina & The Vagabonds, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
• Iconic folk singer Judy Collins, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
• Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
• Colleen Raye: “That’ll Be the Day — the HITS of Orbison, Ronstadt & Pitney,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
• Ethan Iverson, internationally known jazz pianist and Menomonie native, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
• Country singer-songwriting great Rodney Crowell, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
New season
The Mabel also has a new 2020-21 season to unveil. The formal announcement of the entire season is yet to come. But McSweeney previewed some of the big events, for which tickets will go on sale sometime this summer:
• Night at the Mabel, the theater’s annual fundraiser, will be Saturday, Oct 3. This year’s show is titled “An Evening With Sinatra” and will feature a Sinatra tribute singer.
• The Menomonie Theater Guild production of “Black Friday,” which had been scheduled for this spring, will be staged the two weekends from Oct. 9 through Oct. 18. The show is based on the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln and was written by John Russell, who was known as a local historian, journalist and a founder of the theater guild. Tickets will be available through the guild. For more information, call 715-231-7529, email menomonietheaterguild@gmail.com or go to menomonietheaterguild.org.
• Charlie Berens, Emmy-winning comedian and host of “The Manitowoc Minute,” will perform Friday, Nov. 13. Berens is scheduled to present two sold-out shows in August at Pablo Center at the Confluence in Eau Claire.
• The Mabel’s 20th annual Fine Arts and Crafts fair is planned for Nov. 20 and 21.
Online offerings
Arts lovers also can enjoy performances by friends of the theater via the Mabel’s Facebook page or YouTube channel, tinyurl.com/y97mk73p. Among the regular offerings is “Mabel’s Fables,” readings of stories by people from the community. For instance, Melissa Kneeland, executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society, reads “The Steadfast Tin Soldier” by Hans Christian Andersen.
McSweeney said he is working on a history production featuring people walking through the theater and talking about different historical aspects of the Mabel.
Those thinking about the Mabel Tainter also can contribute to help ease the lost revenue from the closing and canceled shows; a Support tab can be found at the top of the website. McSweeney added that he is keeping in perspective the Mabel’s situation in the context of the vast economic hardships that have arisen from the pandemic.
“When you’ve got Stepping Stones (a Dunn County organization that provides food, shelter and support) or the food pantry and stuff like that, that are truly critical,” he said, “I do not want to diminish their role or even try to put The Mabel Tainter up to that need.”
But McSweeney added that the Mabel definitely would appreciate and benefit from community generosity as well.