MENOMONIE — The new performing arts season of The Mabel Tainter drew enthusiastic responses as soon as it was announced — literally.
The board for the historic building staged a community celebration on May 22 to thank the public for helping The Mabel get through the COVID-19 shutdown. The free event included live music, food trucks, an artisan market and the unveiling of performances slated for 2021-22.
About 300 to 400 people were expected, explained director of operations Lucas Chase. An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 turned out.
“It’s gotten great reviews,” said Chase, who took his position last August and is presenting the first season he’s planned at the jewel of a venue and one that will welcome back audiences after 18 months of a darkened stage.
In fact, noted Andrew Mercil, president of The Mabel Tainter board, 15 new members signed up the day of the celebration because it allowed them early access to tickets.
“I really think that Lucas has done a top notch job of lining up some amazing talent really from all over the world,” Mercil said.
The strong reception is easy to understand, and not just because arts lovers are longing to see shows again. The Mabel will host top tier performers such as folk singer Judy Collins and comedians Paula Poundstone and Louie Anderson as well as beloved regional performers.
“It’s just super exciting,” Chase said in a phone interview. “With the board behind us we’re just ready to get it open, welcome people back.”
The Mabel will be able to have a full-capacity audience when shows begin, Chase said, and mask wearing will be recommended.
Some of the productions, like those by Collins and famed country singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell, have been rescheduled because COVID-19 got in the way of the initial dates.
Returning favorite
With its emphasis on regional and international stars, The Mabel found a season opener who checks both boxes. Jazz pianist Ethan Iverson, who will take the stage Sept. 15, grew up in Menomonie and was a founding member of acclaimed, innovative trio The Bad Plus. In addition to his diverse recordings and performances, Iverson is a faculty member at the New England Conservatory.
“So far, I will tell you, he’s been our best seller,” Chase said. “That just kind of goes to show that people know him from growing up in Menomonie and performing throughout the Chippewa Valley, but also he’s made quite a career for himself out in New York City and around the country as well.”
This date came about because Iverson reached out to Chase, saying he had a concert scheduled in St. Paul and would be available for a performance at The Mabel around the same time.
“I said I’d be happy to make that happen because I know people around the area really love to come and see him,” Chase said.
The local orientation has always been central to The Mabel’s mission. The Victorian-era theater opened in 1889, built by lumber baron Andrew Tainter and his wife in tribute to their daughter, who died at age 19.
“That’s really why the building was built,” Chase said. “It was built in honor of Mabel, who just loved the arts so much. It’s a place for the residents of Menomonie and Dunn County to come to a stage where they can express their talents and showcase their talents.”
Chase also cited The Menomonie Theater Guild as a key player at the venue, with popular main-stage productions every year as well as playing an instrumental role in the 1950s to keep The Mabel’s doors open during a challenging time.
Mercil pointed to some of the local acts he’s especially excited about.
“Luckily, here in the great state of Wisconsin we have access to some amazing talent and we want to make sure we’re recognizing that and bringing that in,” he said.
Those include Colleen Raye, singer and Ellsworth resident who will present, along with vocalist Bobby Vandell, “Great Country Duets, Hits and More” on Sept 18.
Mercil also mentioned the husband-wife comedy duo Tim Harmston and Mary Mack on Feb. 5, who personify one of the virtues of hometown performers.
“One of my favorite things about doing local talent is that often times they will tailor the show to have local references,” he said.
National renown
The national acts also serve an important purpose.
“With the national tours I really like to push myself to see what kinds of acts we can get,” Chase said. “We are a small venue, max 300 sets. But I really want to be that venue that surprises people with the caliber of acts that we’re able to bring in and bring them in at a reasonable price.”
Such a goal allows regional residents to enjoy big-league culture without traveling long distances.
“They can come right here and stay in their hometown in the Chippewa Valley and see these performances without having to spend money on hotels and travel,” Chase said.
As a small theater, The Mabel affords prime viewing for the audience.
“No one’s further than 60 feet from the stage, so it’s such an intimate experience,” Chase said. “And The Mabel Tainter is truly one of a kind in the country. You just don’t get that in every theater that you go to. So it’s really a treat for both the musicians and the audience to be so close to one another. It really makes it like you’re in your living room watching a performance rather than sitting in a big hall where you’re 200 feet from the stage.”
Iverson’s is among the concerts Chase is especially looking forward to, and he mentioned a few other shows from the varied lineup of impressive talent:
• Hyprov with Colin Mochrie, Sept 16.
Mochrie blends the improv skills he’s displayed in shows such as television’s “Whose Line is It Anyway?” with those of master hypnotist Asad Mecci.
“They bring 16 people onstage and keep four of them that really take to the hypnosis, and then they do improv with them throughout the show, so it’s a really immersive experience for the audience as well,” Chase said.
• Carla Cooke, presenting “The Ultimate Sam Cooke Experience,” Sept 25.
Carla Cooke is the daughter of legendary soul singer Sam Cooke, known for hits such as “Bring It on Home to Me,” “A Change is Gonna Come” and “Twistin’ the Night Away,” among many others.
Besides having “a phenomenal voice,” Chase said, “I think our older generations will really enjoy that performance, all those standards from that era that (Sam Cooke) is so famous for. And she’ll get to talk a little bit more about the personal experiences, being his daughter … background stories that you would normally get with a normal tribute band.”
• The Drifters, Feb 6. These performers continue in the tradition of the doo-wop-R&B-soul group that began in the early ‘50s and chalked up beloved classics such as “Under the Boardwalk,” “There Goes My Baby,” “Up on the Roof” and “Save the Last Dance for Me.”
• Prominent comedians Paula Poundstone on March 24 and Louie Anderson on April 29.
“They’ve been to The Mabel Tainter before, they always sell really well,” Chase said.
• Red Hot Chilli Pipers, April 10.
The bagpipers from Scotland perform classic rock songs with their traditional instruments, earning cheers internationally.
“When I worked at the Ordway in St. Paul we had them there, and they put on such an exciting show,” Chase said. “They put on a great rock concert, just kind of show how the instrument works and how they collaborate together.”
Small theater, major talent
One of the goals of booking shows at The Mabel Tainter is to keep the entertainment affordable and accessible, Mercil said. Affordability may not always be easy, considering the level of talent they are welcoming and what the relatively small number of seats would require for a ticket price. But the theater’s beauty helps attract artists to the stage.
“The second people really step into The Mabel, that’s when the magic happens,” Mercil said. “It’s my favorite to see people’s jaws just drop when they’re actually in the space, and the best part is that once we get performers who are able to come, they want to come year after year.”
Poundstone and Louie Anderson are among the major talents making a repeat visit.
While tickets are on sale now for those who have memberships at the $50 or over level, general public ticket sales start Thursday, July 1.
One production on the new season, an Oct 29 appearance by comedian Charlie Berens (rescheduled from last fall), sold out in 45 minutes. Crowell and Collins also are “more or less sold out,” Chase said.
“I can see that happening with a majority of our shows this year because they are high caliber, so if people are interested in purchasing tickets I really recommend getting on that as soon as we open,” Chase added.
While eagerly awaiting the performances, Chase expressed appreciation to audience members for their support of The Mabel during the pandemic — which the May celebration helped convey.
As a historic building, “The Mabel is extremely expensive to operate,” Chase pointed out, estimating that it costs about $1,000 a day just to keep the building open.
While shows won’t resume for a couple of months, the building remains open for tours. Regular hours are from noon to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. If that time frame doesn’t work for interested guests, they can call and make an appointment at a more convenient time.
Tours are free of charge, with donations accepted, and the duration of the tour can range from 15 minutes to about an hour.
“The Mabel is one of the cornerstones of the Menomonie community, and there’s a lot of pride in that, and we love to show her off,” said Mercil, adding that he recently had conducted a tour himself.
While that makes The Mabel a star in itself, starting in September the venue will share the spotlight with a great deal of talent.