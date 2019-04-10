MENMONIE — The Everly Brothers Experience 2019 will perform at 7:30 p.m. today at Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E.
Through the weekend the Tainter also will play host to a dance company and a Michael Jackson tribute. Here is more about the performances.
Everlys
Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the music and history of the Everly Brothers across the US. and overseas.
They say their aim “is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n’ roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story.”
Tickets range from $20 to $25.
Ballet
Gentle Human Ballet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Ballet Co.Laboratory is a family of dancers who suddenly found themselves removed from the dance community they knew; so they built one for themselves.
Gentle Human is a vulnerable exploration of human emotion as a reaction to adverse outside forces. Inspired by true events in the lives of the company dancers and the words of Nikita Gill’s poetry in her book “Wild Embers.”
Tickets range from $25 to $30.
Michael
Legacy: A Michael Jackson Tribute 2019 will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Legacy stars Jackson impersonator LC Jackson.
The production encompasses Jackson’s classics such as “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Black or White,” “Billie Jean” and “Thriller,” among others.
The show also pays close attention to details of the choreography, costuming, hair and makeup.
Tickets cost $35.
Tickets and more information about the performances are available at mabeltainter.org or by calling 715-235-0001.