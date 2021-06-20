EAU CLAIRE -- Madison Poet Laureate Angie Trudell Vasquez will present a program titled “Poetry for the People Workshop” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
The program is part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild's Virtual Writers Retreat. The Writers Guild and L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library are partnering on the talks.
To register for the programs, which is required, visit cvwritersguild.org/events and click “Register Now” for the events you’d like to attend.
The program will examine poems related to the global movement toward peace and justice.
Vasquez will share her work and poetic influences including Carolyn Forché, Joy Harjo, Simon Ortiz, Eduardo Galeano, Allison Adelle Hedge Coke, Arthur Sze, among others, and the craft techniques they employed in their work. Participants will write their own poems of witness and share.
Vasquez is a Mexican-American writer and holds an MFA in poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts. Finishing Line Press published her third collection of poetry, "In Light, Always Light," in 2019, and recently accepted her fourth collection, "My People Redux," for publication.
Her poems have appeared in the Yellow Medicine Review, The Slow Down, the Raven Chronicles, The Rumpus, on the Poetry Foundation’s website, and elsewhere.
Vasquez is the current poet laureate of Madison and the first Latina to hold the position.