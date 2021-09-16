Kaylin Liu, who will be performing with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 24, was a merit scholarship recipient at the Music Institute of Chicago’s Academy Program. She currently is a sophomore at the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University.
After a 1½-year hiatus from the stage because of COVID-19, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “Emergence” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The program will include “Pelleas et Melisande Suite” by Gabriel Faure, “Violin Concerto No. 5” by Henry Vieuxtemps and “Symphony No. 3 (Rhenish)” by Robert Schumann. The Vieuxtemps performance will feature violinist Kaylin Liu, who won the CVSO Young Artist Competition in 2020.
Tickets — plus taxes and fees — start at $25 for adults and are $10 for youth and students. They may be purchased at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-2787.
Nobuyoshi Yasuda is conductor and music director for CVSO; Ryan Poquette is concertmaster.
Artisan Forge adds to lineup
Artisan Forge Studios announced it will be unveiling a permanent sculpture exhibit during Forge Fest, which is Saturday. The free art portion of the event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; live music begins at 5 p.m.
Stephen Fischer, a nationally known sculptor, is behind the exhibit, which is valued at more than $1 million. AFS owner Greg Johnson also will be unveiling a new piece titled “Crossroads.”
General admission for the concert, which features six acts, is $30. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required. Visit forgefestec.com for details.
Opening acts unveiled at Pablo
Opening acts for two performances at the Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre recently were announced.
David Huckfelt will open for Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band in a show slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Huckfelt is the founding frontman for Minneapolis indie-folk band The Pines. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Velvet Negroni will open for Polica.