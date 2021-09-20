The 70s Reunion and B-Day Bash will be 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Best Western Plus, 3340 Mondovi Road.
Bands scheduled to perform are The Goofs, 7 p.m.; Bill “The Thrill” Galetka, 7:15 p.m.; City Lights, 8 p.m.; The Urge, 9 p.m.; and Not Guilty, 10:30 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m.
Not Guilty is made up of Jeff Hilgert, Michael Richson, Bob Whelihan and Roger C. Kozel, who will play a mix of 1960s and 70s rock and roll as well as some country rock. They were also members of bands such as The Mickey Larson Band, Foster, Shepard, Heck Fuzzy and The Jimmy Solberg Band.
Over the past 50 years, the members of City Lights — Tony Roach, Tom Buros, Dave Thompson and Bob Holden — have been in multiple Eau Claire-based bands: Sweet Dreams, First Impression, The Exchange, Ruckus, Vermillion, Demand, Big Deeks, Carnaby Street, Bear Creek, Gamblers Rose, Marshall Starr, Zeus, Prime Choice and Teez.
The Urge members are Terri Owens, Jimmy Roach, Leif Peterson, Teb Bob Galetka, Doug E. Rasmusson and Theo Galetka. They were one of the early Eau Claire new wave bands.
The reunion performance also will be a 70th birthday party for three friends of the bands — Doug Rasmussen, Don Kirkpatrick and Bob Bosier. The cost is $10, and proceeds will benefit Feed My People and the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Organizers are asking that attendees come vaccinated. Other COVID-19 precautions will also be in place.
UW-Eau Claire groups to perform
The Concert for Healing will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Gantner Concert Hall at UW-Eau Claire’s Haas Fine Arts Center.
Performances will feature the UW-Eau Claire Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble I, University Orchestra and Concert Choir for their first live, in-person concert since March of last year. The will kick off the 2021-2022 UW-Eau Claire concert series.