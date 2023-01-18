‘Book of Mormon’ coming to Pablo Center this weekend
EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence is welcoming its third installment of their Season 5 Broadway series this weekend. The touring production of “Book of Mormon will take over the RCU Theatre stage for three performances.
The musical, which made its Broadway debut in 2011, follows two Mormon missionaries on their mission in Uganda. There they are met with indifference toward their religion by the locals. The show is satirical and humorous, aiming to critically examine the Church of Latter-day Saints.
“Book of Mormon” has received rave reviews since it came onto the Broadway scene. It has won nine Tony awards, including Best Original Score and Best Musical.
The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century,” while the Washington Post says going to see the show “is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.”
Popular TV host Jimmy Fallon is even a fan, calling the production genius, brilliant and phenomenal.
The “Book of Mormon” touring production spans over the United States and Canada with 54 scheduled stops, Eau Claire being one of them.
There will be three “Book of Mormon” performances at the Pablo Center this weekend. One on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and two on Sunday at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. The performances are sold out, but interested people can join a waitlist.
For more information, visit pablocenter.org.
ECCT performances
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is presenting a dinner theater this weekend called “Murder at the Class Reunion” at The Oxford.
It’s the Class of 1993’s 30 year class reunion, and you’re invited to catch up with your old classmates. But beware, sometimes people hold grudges from the past that lead to murder. Bust out your best Benetton rugby, Guess overalls, Timberlands and spiked hair while trying to solve the murder with a different ending every show. The show is for those 18 years and older.
There will be performances at 6:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. Tickets are $35 and include a buffet dinner. They are available at ecct.org.
CVTG performances
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents its first production of 2023 “The Hatmaker’s Wife.” The second weekend of performances kicks off tonight.
A young couple moves in together expecting domestic bliss, however their new house reveals the secret, magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hatmaker and his long-suffering wife who runs away with his hat.
This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.
A performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. Tickets are $25 for adults and seniors and $12 for youth and students. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Concert at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Shanties with Seán” is being presented at The Heyde Center for the Arts tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Although the origins of the traditional sailors’ sea shanty have been lost in the midst of time, they can be traced to at least the mid-1400s through the days of the old merchant ‘tall’ sailing ships. “Sea Shanties with Seán” is a lively evening that will bring the audience together for a community experience of singing and hollering.
For the first half of the evening, Seán Dagher, a folk singer and multi-instrumentalist from Montreal, will perform some of the most popular shanties accompanied by his Irish bouzouki.
After a short intermission, Dagher will give the audience a quick glimpse into the world of shanties then teach everyone the refrains and choruses for a few songs so everyone can join in. No previous shanty-singing experience is necessary. And “bad singers” are welcome – even necessary.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $7 for youth. They are available at cvca.net.
World music concert
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Hear music from all over the world at The Heyde Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Recipients of the prestigious Opus Award for 2019 Album of the Year – World music and Traditional Québec music, Skye Consort and Emma Björling will perform trans-Atlantic arrangements of songs and tunes from Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, England, Québec/Canada, Acadia, and the United States, as well as original compositions.
Each musician brings their own individual interpretation to these traditions to create an extraordinary collaboration consisting of voices, fiddle, nyckelharpa, cello, bouzouki, banjo and percussion. Together they produce an assortment of whirling polskas, moving reels, passionate love songs and breathtaking hymns and songs.
Tickets are available at cvca.net. They are $20 for adults, $19 for seniors and $10 for youth.
From staff reports