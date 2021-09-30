CHIPPEWA FALLS — Doug Berky will star in “No Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
The family-friendly premise is that a performance has been scheduled, the stage is set, the audience is seated but the actors do not show up. The show, however, must go on.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for seniors, $8 for youth $8 and $40 for a family of four. Visit cvca.net/events/no-show for more information.
Tribute artist to channel Johnny Cash
Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers is presenting a performance by Terry Lee Goffee, a Johnny Cash tribute artist, Saturday, Oct. 9, in the auditorium at Eau Claire Memorial High School, 225 Keith St.
The doors open at 6 p.m. followed by the performance at 7 p.m. Tickets, which are available at the door, are $15. Proceeds from the event will benefit Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.
Studio opening nears in Willard
A grand opening and ribbon cutting for a new art studio will be held Saturday at the Christine Center, W8303 Mann Road, Willard.
The ribbon cutting will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The art studio will be staffed by artist-in-residence S. Gabriel Uhlein and other artists.
The studio will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday in October with special programming and drop-in opportunities. Visit christinecenter.org or call 715-267-7507 for more information.
Fundraiser for Mabel Tainter set
MENOMONIE — “A Night at the Mabel: Gin & Jazz — A Casino Night Fundraiser” is 6 pm. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the The Mabel Tainter, 205 E. Main St.
The event will feature gaming, music, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Tickets are $60, or $100 for two, with all proceeds going to the theater.