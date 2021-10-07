EAU CLAIRE — From Oct. 16 through Dec. 31, “Star Wars” fans will be treated to a menagerie of action figures, spaceships and scenes from the original trilogy in the Ayres Associates Gallery at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive.
“The Nostalgia Awakens” display will feature 100 toy characters produced by Kenner in the late 1970s and early 1980s, along with vehicles, playsets and nearly half a dozen larger creatures. Jarrod Roll, a Wisconsin resident, owns the collection, which is touring the state. He also will provide presentations at the museum, which is adding special programming for the exhibit.
Interactive and family-friendly events will be on select Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons. They’ll include LEGO building challenges, robotics demonstrations, Wookie cookie decorating and more. Representatives from the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire and the Pablo Center at the Confluence will also be providing experiential learning stations with STEM inspired make-and-takes for youth attendees. The schedule is: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20; 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2; and 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra will present “Symphony Spectacular!” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The family-friendly program will include music from Ludwig van Beethoven, Gioachino Rossini and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Fourteen-year-old pianist Sophia Jiang, last year’s CVSO Young Artist Competition winner, will be the soloist.
Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees. They are $10 for students and youth and may be purchased at pablocenter.org or at the box office, which may be reached at 715-832-2787 or boxoffice@pablocenter.org.