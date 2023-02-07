Special screening
EAU CLAIRE— Join PBS Wisconsin and the Pablo Center at the Confluence for a night with New York Times bestselling author, humorist and playwright, Michael Perry. Be part of this special preview screening of the new television special, “Michael Perry: On the Road.”
In the all-new PBS Wisconsin special, viewers are invited to hit the road with the celebrated author as he travels to historic Wisconsin theaters, telling some of his most popular stories.
Ride along as Perry shares insights and stories from his career and on life growing up in northern Wisconsin. The special features readings from his books, backstage interviews and on the road ramblings.
After the screening, there will be a special live Q&A with Perry. A book signing will follow.
The event is slated for 7 p.m. tonight in the Jamf Theatre. General admission is free, but a ticket must be reserved. For more information visit pablocenter.org.
CVTG performances
EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will present their show “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani multiple times this weekend at the Grand Theatre.
Welcome to Almost, Maine, a mythical town that’s so far north, it’s almost Canada. One cold winter night, while the northern lights hover in the sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Love is lost, found, and confounded in a series of ten loosely connected tales.
There will be shows at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $25 for adults and seniors and $12 for youth and students. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Show at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Horseshoes & Hand Grenades will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.
After ten years, five albums, innumerable sold out shows and countless libations, Americana mavericks Horseshoes & Hand Grenades appropriately consider themselves a “family” on a wild, wonderful and often whacky roller coaster. The bond between the quintet — Adam Greuel (guitar, vocals), Davey Lynch (harmonica, accordion, vocals), Collin Mettelka (fiddle, vocals), Russell Pedersen (banjo, vocals) and Samual Odin (bass, vocals) — fuels their creativity and chemistry on stage and in the studio.
Their most recent album, “Miles in Blue” is an 18-track album that celebrates their 10 years together as a band. While the album certainly nods to their tried and true blend of “new-time old-time” music, it also explores new musical avenues as the band pushes themselves to discover what else “can be.”
Tickets for the show start at $15 plus fees and tax. For more information visit pablocenter.org.
The Black Experience
EAU CLAIRE — The Blugold Black Student Alliance presents “The Black Experience” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Dakota Ballroom of Davies Center.
BSA hopes to uplift Black students at UW-Eau Claire and give our community the experience of Black excellence. In its second year, the event brings unique vendors, cultural expression and delicious food together to provide the UW-Eau Claire community a unique experience of Black identity.
The event is free and open to the public.
Forge play
EAU CLAIRE — Forge Theater presents a new play this weekend. “Constellations,” written by Nick Payne and directed by Jake Brockmann will be performed at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday at Artisan Forge Studios.
This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know — delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny.
Tickets for the performance are $20 and are available at volumeonetickets.org.
Show at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Patrick O’ Brien, who grew up in Eau Claire, presents “Underneath the Lintel” at Heyde Center for the Arts this weekend.
The show is about a befuddled Dutch librarian in search of a piece of the past. It’s a tale of disillusionment and mystery as O’Brien’s reclusive librarian embarks on a hilarious and heartfelt quest to discover the story behind a library book that was returned 123 years overdue. Though masked by humor and witty sarcasm, the journey ultimately unravels the forlorn depths of this own mind, revealing internal conflicts and the flaws of the human heart.
The production, starring O’Brien, debuted at the Minneapolis Mixed Blood Theatre in 2009 to enthusiastic audiences and was reviewed with utmost praise following performances at the Jungle Theatre during the Minnesota Fringe Festival.
Whether you know him as Mr. Dewey on “Saved by the Bell” or from his appearances on dozens of other TV shows and movies, O’Brien has enjoyed a prolific acting career.
There will be two performances; one at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and one at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 dollars for adults, $19 for seniors and $10 for youth. They are available at cvca.net.
